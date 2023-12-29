Caerleon Comprehensive School, in Cold Bath Road, has been given the green light for the works to go ahead with conditions attached.

The posts - four on the corners, and four lighting up the centre of the pitch - will be 10 metres in height and supported by 1.5 metre tall concrete bases.

Used by school pupils for football and rugby, the multi-use games area (MUGA) had a previous set of floodlights removed around seven years ago.

It measures 89 by 46 metres, with a total fenced area of 93 by 50 metres.

The MUGA lies within the confines of the school.

As standard, the development must begin within five years of the permission being granted (December 21). It must also comply with a revised light spill report.

A spillage simulation shows that the light will not reach more than 30 metres outside the pitch.

Newport City Council deemed the development sufficiently minor to bypass screening the Environment Impact Assessment Regulations, concluding that the lights would have no adverse impact on the conservation area, ancient monuments or archaeological interests nearby.

The final assessment, issued as part of the council officer report on December 19, said: “Due to the proximity to the SAM [Scheduled Ancient Monuments], CADW have been consulted and advise that the proposed columns will be visible from both scheduled areas above intervening hedgerows.

“When inactive, they will be seen against a backdrop of woodland of comparable height to the rear of the 3G pitch and the narrow profile they present is unlikely to be overly intrusive.

“A light spill analysis that accompanies the application demonstrates that at some 25 to 30 metres from the periphery of the pitch light spill will be at negligible levels.

“As such whilst there may be a slight visual change in the views from the monuments, particularly when the lighting is active, this is unlikely to have any more than a minor effect on the way that it is experienced, understood, and appreciated.

“Consequently, CADW advise that they do not object to the application.”