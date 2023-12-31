This is to make way for Newport City Council's redevelopment plans with housing associations Linc Cymru and Newport City Homes.

Development plans for Constables Close, located off Commercial Road in Pillgwenlly, have been in the works for almost five years.

Linc Cymru said it received Welsh government funding in 2022 "to pay for the demolition and rebuild of homes in Constables Close".

Constables Close off Commercial Road is a building site as works to rebuild the area are ongoing (Image: Facebook)

Linc Cymru posted the following statement about knocking down several houses, citing health and safety as some of the reasons for the delays in works:

“Several homes have been boarded up, and these are planned to be demolished from the week beginning Monday 16 October 2023.

“Before this can be done, we’ve had to work with gas and electric suppliers to make them safe.

“This has caused some delays to the start date but we can now confirm that LCB will be able to make a start on Wednesday 11 October 2023”.

Demolishing of houses on Constables Close to make room for new housing development (Image: Facebook)

Newport City Council released its ‘Pill regeneration masterplan’ in 2023, pointing out five key areas of focus to improve the Pillgwenlly area of Newport, one of which is 'Housing Quality and Management'.

One frustrated Facebook user said they should have improved the old houses:

"They are always trying to improve Pill, should have done the old houses up and kept the character and community spirit that was in Pill".

Others were confused as they claim the houses were less than thirty years old.

Located fifteen minutes walk from the city centre, Pill is "one of the most culturally rich places in Wales, with over 30 languages spoken".

36 Constables Close before demolition began when the windows were boarded up and health and safety checks were ongoing (Image: Google Maps)

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said:

“The masterplan is very much about collaboration between the One Newport partners, residents and businesses. It reflects the community’s vision for the area where they live and work and identifies a blueprint for realising that vision".

However, as Newport City Council say in their Pill Masterplan report, years of austerity and the COVID pandemic have had a big impact on the area.

Now entire houses are being knocked down at Constables Close to open the area up for the next phase of the development.

Click here to read the Pillgwenlly Masterplan report