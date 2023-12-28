At around 4pm yesterday, Wednesday, December 27, a man reportedly threatened staff at the Halifax bank on High Street and left with cash.

At around 9.55pm, a man reportedly entered the Euro Garages service station, also on High Street, and made threats to staff.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Gwent Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery who remains in police custody at the time of publication.

Officers are asking for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to call 101 or send a direct message on social media quoting log references 2300438819 and 2300439131.

Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers with details on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're investigating reports of a robbery and an attempted robbery in Blackwood on Wednesday, December 27.

