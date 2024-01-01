DANIEL HALL, 25, of Tone Close, Bettws, Newport was jailed for 14 weeks after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order and a suspended sentence.

He must pay a £154 surcharge.

GEORGIA CLARKE, 23, of Ysgol Place, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool on June 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

MARTIN BRACE, 29, of Heol Elan, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £429 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to harassment between June 2, 2023 and July 17, 2023.

CRAIG NORMAN, 32, of Springfield Road, Abergavenny must pay £836 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A40 Brecon Road on June 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SHUJER HUSSAIN, 43, of Capel Crescent, Newport was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £60 from Aldi on December 18, 2023.

RYAN CRAIG LANGFORD, 31, of Greenfield, Newbridge must pay £462 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 in Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale on June 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SAMANTHA JANE LEE, 50, of Cae Glas, Nantyglo must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A4042 in Newport on November 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

PAUL FITZGERALD, 47, of Byron Road, Newport must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EDWARD O’NEILL, 75, of Treetops, Portskewett, Monmouthshire must pay £172 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 in Pwllmeyric, Chepstow on June 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRIS PURCELL, 54, of Chartist Way, Blackwood must pay £524 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

TELFORD REES, 38, of The Mall, Cwmbran must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of heroin and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of his duty in Abergavenny on August 10, 2023.

TOBY PAXTON, 30, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of ketamine on Station Road, Abergavenny on April 17, 2023.