People across Gwent have braved heavy winds and piercing rain to share pictures of the flooding in their neighbourhoods including countless waterlogged parks and soaked streets.

Posting to Facebook group Blaenau Gwent News, vlogger Dale Baker shared a video of the flooded car park at Asda in Brynmawr on Wednesday, December 27.

In the nearly minute-long video, a welly-clad member of staff can be seen wading (and heard sploshing) through the ankle-deep water towards the trolleys.

Turning the camera on himself, Mr Baker jokes: “Get your wellies on!”

As the weather-hardened employee pushes the trolleys back through the water, a customer can be seen using the ATM while her Sainsbury’s bag billows in the wind.

Despite the deep water outside, the store has remained open to customers throughout Storm Gerrit, only briefly closing one of the two entrances into the foyer.

A spokesperson for Asda confirmed: “The store had to close one entrance leading into the foyer for a couple of hours yesterday (Wednesday, December 27) whilst a small area was cleared.

“The store remained open throughout the day yesterday and has been open as usual today (Thursday, December 28).”