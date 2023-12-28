A FAMILY has paid tribute to a man who died following an incident in Cardiff on Christmas Eve.
A man has been charged with murder after 23-year-old William Bush was found with injuries at an address in Chapel Street, Llandaff at around 11.30am on Sunday, December 24.
Dylan Thomas, 23, from Llandaff, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 2.
In a statement, Mr Bush’s family said: “Will was such a loyal, funny and caring son, brother and boyfriend.
“We are absolutely devastated and as a family request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300436163.
