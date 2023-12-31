Benjamin Gulliford, 31, was arrested at the fast food chain’s Caerphilly restaurant in Crossways Park on December 6, 2023.

The defendant pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in a Mercedes C250.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Gulliford, of Dol y Fran, Morning Meadows, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 18 months after he appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.