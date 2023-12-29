AROUND 120 runners took part in a charity Boxing Day run in Cwmbran.
It was organised by Griffithstown Harriers running club to raise money for Kidney Wales.
Runners started on the river path outside the Olive Tree Club in Croesyceiliog.
They had the choice of doing one or two laps of the 2.5-mile course that took them through Llanyrafon and Croesyceiliog.
Many of the runners took part wearing fancy dress and brightly coloured outfits.
Dozens of raffle prizes were donated and this along with the race entry fees helped the running club raise £1,156.52 for the charity.
Visit the griffithstownharriers.com/ for more information about the club.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here