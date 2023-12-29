It was organised by Griffithstown Harriers running club to raise money for Kidney Wales.

Runners started on the river path outside the Olive Tree Club in Croesyceiliog.

They had the choice of doing one or two laps of the 2.5-mile course that took them through Llanyrafon and Croesyceiliog.

Dozens of raffle prizes were donated to Griffithstown Harriers. Picture: Griffithstown Harriers/Cwmbran Life (Image: Griffithstown Harriers/Cwmbran Life)

Many of the runners took part wearing fancy dress and brightly coloured outfits.

Dozens of raffle prizes were donated and this along with the race entry fees helped the running club raise £1,156.52 for the charity.

Visit the griffithstownharriers.com/ for more information about the club.