CHRISTMAS is always a time to cherish, but it's extra-special for families who have welcomed new babies this year, and who will be celebrating with their new arrival for the very first time.

We asked you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating their first Christmas - and the response was incredible.

See below for just some of the pictures we got sent.

We'll have plenty more pictures over the coming days, so watch this space!

Elijah Jones-Hardy, of Caldicot

Baby Kobi ,10 weeks old, of Newport

Joshua Robert Lauder, who was born in September

Cohen James Cox (and friend), of Blackwood

Theo Sharp, of Nelson

Ellis Maisey celebrating his first Christmas at three months old

Griffyn Brill, eight months, of Newbridge, getting ready for his first Christmas

Connell James Pearce, of Pontypool, was born on December 5, 2023

Isla, of Newport, aged six months

James-Ronald with his mum Margaret-Anne Mackenzie and his dad Kyle Bunce

Elodie Kelly Batt, three months old, of Newport

Pearl, of Pontllanfraith, meeting Santa Claus

Teddy Watts, four months, of Newport

Baby Charlie, of Cwmbran

Indie's first Christmas

Caleb Morgan-Evans, Cae Morgan-Evans, and baby Molly Morgan-Evans, of Abertillery

Elsie-Louise Williams, aged nine weeks, of Newport

Tommy's first Christmas photoshoot. He is from Pontypool

Hudson Thomas Rees, of Blaenavon, aged seven months