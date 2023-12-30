CHRISTMAS is always a time to cherish, but it's extra-special for families who have welcomed new babies this year, and who will be celebrating with their new arrival for the very first time.
We asked you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating their first Christmas - and the response was incredible.
See below for just some of the pictures we got sent.
We'll have plenty more pictures over the coming days, so watch this space!
Elijah Jones-Hardy, of Caldicot
Baby Kobi ,10 weeks old, of Newport
Joshua Robert Lauder, who was born in September
Cohen James Cox (and friend), of Blackwood
Theo Sharp, of Nelson
Ellis Maisey celebrating his first Christmas at three months old
Griffyn Brill, eight months, of Newbridge, getting ready for his first Christmas
Connell James Pearce, of Pontypool, was born on December 5, 2023
Isla, of Newport, aged six months
James-Ronald with his mum Margaret-Anne Mackenzie and his dad Kyle Bunce
Elodie Kelly Batt, three months old, of Newport
Pearl, of Pontllanfraith, meeting Santa Claus
Teddy Watts, four months, of Newport
Baby Charlie, of Cwmbran
Indie's first Christmas
Caleb Morgan-Evans, Cae Morgan-Evans, and baby Molly Morgan-Evans, of Abertillery
Elsie-Louise Williams, aged nine weeks, of Newport
Tommy's first Christmas photoshoot. He is from Pontypool
Hudson Thomas Rees, of Blaenavon, aged seven months
