THERE are so many joyous moments in the first year of a new baby's life - and celebrating their first Christmas is one of the best.

We asked you to send in pictures of your little ones celebrating Christmas - and our postbox almost exploded with the response!

We've already published one set of photos - click here to see those.

And see below for more.

Aria Pearl Ivy Morgan, of Abertillery. Picture: Marc Lloyd Evans

Atreus-James Jax Thompson, of Newport, born October 12, 2023

Alfie Price, of Newport

Arthur Robert Thomas Winstone, six months, of Pontypool

Aurora Hollie Mckenzie, 10 weeks old, of Cwm

Baby Wren Mitchell-Walker, of Pontypool, enjoying a nap while waiting for Santa

Lucas Binnie, of Abertillery

Ronan, of Cwmbran, who was born on April 19, with his big sister Lily

Tedi Ioan Gilbert, five months old, of Newport

Poppy, of Newbridge, aged seven weeks

Ryleigh Louise Jones, of Ebbw Vale, aged 11 months. Picture: RAM Photography & Film

Leo Francis Davies-Fry, five months old, of Cwmbran. Picture: Gemma Langley Photography

Arthur Aiden Smith, nine months old, of Ebbw Vale

Dottie Austin, of Newport

Archie Ronnie Thacker, of Newport

Imogen Inioluwa Awe, of Newport, aged two months

Arthur Jax, of Ebbw Vale, who was born in June at 29 weeks

Amiyah-May, of Newport

Jaylen Grill-Bidgood, of Undy