THERE are so many joyous moments in the first year of a new baby's life - and celebrating their first Christmas is one of the best.
We asked you to send in pictures of your little ones celebrating Christmas - and our postbox almost exploded with the response!
We've already published one set of photos - click here to see those.
And see below for more.
Aria Pearl Ivy Morgan, of Abertillery. Picture: Marc Lloyd Evans
Atreus-James Jax Thompson, of Newport, born October 12, 2023
Alfie Price, of Newport
Arthur Robert Thomas Winstone, six months, of Pontypool
Aurora Hollie Mckenzie, 10 weeks old, of Cwm
Baby Wren Mitchell-Walker, of Pontypool, enjoying a nap while waiting for Santa
Lucas Binnie, of Abertillery
Ronan, of Cwmbran, who was born on April 19, with his big sister Lily
Tedi Ioan Gilbert, five months old, of Newport
Poppy, of Newbridge, aged seven weeks
Ryleigh Louise Jones, of Ebbw Vale, aged 11 months. Picture: RAM Photography & Film
Leo Francis Davies-Fry, five months old, of Cwmbran. Picture: Gemma Langley Photography
Arthur Aiden Smith, nine months old, of Ebbw Vale
Dottie Austin, of Newport
Archie Ronnie Thacker, of Newport
Imogen Inioluwa Awe, of Newport, aged two months
Arthur Jax, of Ebbw Vale, who was born in June at 29 weeks
Amiyah-May, of Newport
Jaylen Grill-Bidgood, of Undy
