The chain will also be offering deals on food as well, with some meals to be available for as little as £1.99 in January 2024.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pubs too.

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pubs is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

Will you be heading to a JD Wetherspoon pub in January to take advantage of the sale? (Image: PA)

"This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

"I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

"As always, staff at the pubs will serve customers responsibly."

When to get a cheap pint at Wetherspoon?





Wetherspoon is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals at its pubs from Tuesday, January 2 until Wednesday, January 17, 2024 (January 3 to 17 in Scotland).

Pub-goers will be able to get a pint for as low as £1.99 (for drinks including Bud Light and Doom Bar) and cocktails for £2.99.

Non-alcoholic drinks, including soft drink, will also be part of the January sale with a bottle of Beck's Blue (alcohol-free lager) at £1.49, Pepsi Max (14oz) at £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

The drinks that will be a part of the Wetherspoon's January Sale are:

Draught beers and ciders (including Doom Bar, Bud Light, Worthington’s, Stowford Press Apple Cider and Budweiser)

Spirits (AU vodka (four flavours) and Sidemen XIX Vodka (mixed berry)

Classic cocktails (Espresso Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Tommy’s Margarita)

Corona seltzers (raspberry & lemon and guava & lime)

Soft drinks (Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. White’s lemonade, Pepsi Max cherry)

Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills)

Low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks (including Erdinger, BrewDog Punk AF, Heineken 0.0, Beck’s Blue, Stella Artois, Adnams Ghost Ship and Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime)

Is your favourite beer on the list part of Wetherspoon's January sale? (Image: Getty Images)

Food deals part of Wetherspoon's January Sale

It's not just drinks that will be on sale at Wetherspoon's venues in January, but food as well.

Customers can also enjoy offers on meals like a small breakfast (fried egg, bacon, sausage, baked beans and toast) for £1.99.

Wetherspoon's will also be serving a range of small plates (including halloumi-style fries, chicken wings and Nachos) with any three for £12.

There will also be a selection of burgers included in the sale (with a soft drink or alcoholic drink) from a choice of four; American burger, classic beef burger, crunchy chicken strip burger (all served with chips) and skinny beef burger (served with a side salad).

The burger deals will cost £4.99 with a soft drink and £6.46 with an alcoholic drink.

JD Wetherspoon's January Sale runs from January 2 to 17, 2024 at more than 800 venues across the UK (January 3 to 17 in Scotland).