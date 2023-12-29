The supermarket issued a recall on Waitrose & Partners No 1 Farmhouse Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese (200g) as a "precaution" as it may be contaminated with E.coli bacteria that can lead to food poisoning.

Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd has been forced to recall several of its other items due to the possible contamination with E.coli.

Wednesday 27th December - Update 2: @mrskirkhamslanc recalls Lancashire Cheese because of possible contamination with E. Coli #FoodAlert https://t.co/UPfQKPdfUr pic.twitter.com/GbgDQC9w3q — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 27, 2023

Waitrose issues recall on cheese due to risk of food poisoning

Waitrose has issued a product recall on all Waitrose & Partners No 1 Farmhouse Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese (200g) with the following used by dates:

30/10/2023

02/11/2023

07/11/2023

10/11/2023

20/11/2023

28/11/2023

04/12/2023

11/12/2023

13/12/2023

20/12/2023

23/12/2023

02/01/2023

Waitrose said the recall is being made as a "precaution" because the cheese may contain "E.coli bacteria that can cause food poisoning".

The supermarket is encouraging all customers who purchased the product to do the following:

Do not consume

Thoroughly clean any surfaces, utensils and equipment (including refrigerators) the cheese may have come in to contact with (to prevent cross-contamination)

Dispose of the cheese

Waitrose has issued a product recall on Waitrose & Partners No 1 Farmhouse Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese. (Image: Waitrose)

They also encouraged shoppers to take a photo of the packaging or the receipt before disposing of it.

Waitrose is offering a refund to those who purchased the cheese.

To claim your refund simply fill in the online form on the Waitrose website here.

A Waitrose spokesperson added: "We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."

For more information or any questions relating to the recall call Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884 (and selecting option 4).