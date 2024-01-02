JAYDEN LEE TORRANCE, 20, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the B4471 on June 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SAMUEL PARKINSON, 29, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

STEPHEN HOLMES, 42, of Wintour Close, Chepstow must pay £1,830 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTYN PUGH, 45, of The Coldra, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TIMOTHY SCOTT, 37, of Pentre Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road on May 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CALLUM ROWLAND, 34, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEANNE THOMAS, 39, of St Brides Gardens, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

LISA MARIE THOMAS, 41, of Amelia Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN WALLACE, 38, of Ty Dan y Wal Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on June 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARIA BICHIR, 55, of Beech Grove, Duffryn, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.