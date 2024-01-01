WE ASKED you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating their very first Christmas - and we were overwhelmed with the response.
We've already published two sets of photos - click here and here to see those - and there's plenty more to come.
See below for the latest set of pictures.
Regan, of Newport. Picture by India
Junior Kenny, of Newport
Arwyn Marshall, five months, of Rogiet
Baby Tucker, four months old, of Blaenavon
Aneira, eight months old, of Cwmbran
Louie Jay Johnson, of Pontypool, six months old. Picture: LAF designs
Lillith Danielle Elizabeth Freeman-Morris, of Cwmbran
Baby Jacob Stockham, three months, with his brother Carter, four, of Griffithstown
Darcy Lavender, age 12 months, of Cwmbran, on board the Santa Express at Blaenavon Heritage Railway
Odin Foley, nine months, of Newport
Bear Joshua Sansom, eight months old, of New Inn
Piper Rose, six months old, of Newport
Paige Richards, of Cwmbran
Arlo, nine months old, of Newport
Dolcie Gray, of Rogerstone
Dotty Brown, seven months old, of Newport
Bobbie, of Newport
Gracie Jayne Bromley, of Newport, aged nine months
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here