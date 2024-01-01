WE ASKED you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating their very first Christmas - and we were overwhelmed with the response.

We've already published two sets of photos - click here and here to see those - and there's plenty more to come.

See below for the latest set of pictures.

Regan, of Newport. Picture by India

Junior Kenny, of Newport

Arwyn Marshall, five months, of Rogiet

Baby Tucker, four months old, of Blaenavon

Aneira, eight months old, of Cwmbran

Louie Jay Johnson, of Pontypool, six months old. Picture: LAF designs

Lillith Danielle Elizabeth Freeman-Morris, of Cwmbran

Baby Jacob Stockham, three months, with his brother Carter, four, of Griffithstown

Darcy Lavender, age 12 months, of Cwmbran, on board the Santa Express at Blaenavon Heritage Railway

Odin Foley, nine months, of Newport

Bear Joshua Sansom, eight months old, of New Inn

Piper Rose, six months old, of Newport

Paige Richards, of Cwmbran

Arlo, nine months old, of Newport

Dolcie Gray, of Rogerstone

Dotty Brown, seven months old, of Newport

Bobbie, of Newport

Gracie Jayne Bromley, of Newport, aged nine months