THIS Christmas was extra-special for families who welcomed new babies in 2023.

We asked you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating Christmas for the first time - and you delivered by the bucketloads.

We asked you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating Christmas for the first time - and you delivered by the bucketloads.

Cassie, three months old, of Blackwood

Jayden James, of Pontypool

Harry Muir, of Newport

Finley Rufus Price, who was born in February 2023, of Blackwood

Poppy, of Sebastopol

Robbie, of Newport, was born in March seven weeks premature

Ember Sparkes, five months, of Griffithstown

Olivia Roach-Blackwell, of Cwmbran

Albie, of Abergavenny

Harri Saunders, 11 months, of Newport

Evelyn Hope Ali, four months old, of Cwmcarn

Reuben Denning, eight months, of Cwmbran

George Alexander Crandon, of Caldicot, born on December 8, 2023

Baby Williams, of Cwmbran

T-J White, nine months old, of Caldicot

Phoebe, one month, of Newport, with her brother Kody, nine

Grayson-Aaron Snook, of Caerleon

Alora, of Torfaen