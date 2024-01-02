THIS Christmas was extra-special for families who welcomed new babies in 2023.
We asked you to send in pictures of your babies celebrating Christmas for the first time - and you delivered by the bucketloads.
If you've missed any of the galleries we've already published you can see them here, here, or here.
Cassie, three months old, of Blackwood
Jayden James, of Pontypool
Harry Muir, of Newport
Finley Rufus Price, who was born in February 2023, of Blackwood
Poppy, of Sebastopol
Robbie, of Newport, was born in March seven weeks premature
Ember Sparkes, five months, of Griffithstown
Olivia Roach-Blackwell, of Cwmbran
Albie, of Abergavenny
Harri Saunders, 11 months, of Newport
Evelyn Hope Ali, four months old, of Cwmcarn
Reuben Denning, eight months, of Cwmbran
George Alexander Crandon, of Caldicot, born on December 8, 2023
Baby Williams, of Cwmbran
T-J White, nine months old, of Caldicot
Phoebe, one month, of Newport, with her brother Kody, nine
Grayson-Aaron Snook, of Caerleon
Alora, of Torfaen
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here