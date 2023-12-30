Karl Herbert, 48, made off with stock and money worth £2,500 after raiding the Premier Store in Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

Miquelle Groves, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court that police identified the defendant after sifting through CCTV footage.

Herbert, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to burglary.

The offence took place on Sunday, March 19 - not long after the defendant had completed a suspended prison sentence order for a similar offence.

MORE NEWS: Family pay tribute to ‘funny and caring’ son who died on Christmas Eve

The victim said in a statement: “I am worried about safety in the town.

“I’m worried about going out as I’m worried about the shop.

“This is my business and without it I wouldn’t be able to make money.”

Herbert decided to carry out the burglary after running out of cash.

Andrew Costley representing him said: “The defendant was at a low ebb financially at the time.

“He foolishly succumbed to temptation.”

“The defendant has been caring for his partner for as long as 27 years and he provides her with 24-hour care.

“He receives Employment and Support Allowance and suffers with mental health problems.”

Mr Costley added: “It was a foolish offence and opportunistic to a certain degree.

“He was never going to get away with it.

“It was desperation and he was always going to get caught.”

His solicitor added that there had been a nine-month delay in the police bringing the case to court.

Presiding justice Alan Gwyn told Herbert that his offending was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence was justified.

The defendant was jailed for 16 weeks of which he will serve half.

He was also ordered to pay his victim compensation following his release from prison.