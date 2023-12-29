This follows on from a massive 2023 which saw the likes of Beyonce, Harry Styles and Coldplay all perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

South Wales will play host to the likes of Taylor Swift, Take That, Sir Tom Jones, The Libertines, James Arthur and Hozier in 2024, so we've rounded up seven of the biggest concerts and festivals to look out for in the new year.

Taylor Swift

When: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Where: Principality Stadium

Arguably the biggest name in the world right now, Taylor Swift will be bringing her Eras Tour to the UK and Cardiff in 2024.

Swift has just been revealed as the Time Person of the Year for 2023 and her Eras Tour has already broken the Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing music tour ever became the first to surpass one billion US dollars in revenue.

The Eras Tour has included over 150 shows in stadiums across the globe and has even made it to the big screen with the concert film generating the highest ticket sales at the UK and Ireland box office on its opening day.

Fans in Wales will get their chance to catch a glimpse of Swift and her Eras Tour in person in 2024 when she comes to Cardiff.

The American music superstar will bring her Eras Tour show to Principality Stadium on June 18, 2024.

P!nk

When: June 11, 2024

Where: Principality Stadium

P!nk - known for her songs including Trustfall, Get the Party Started and So What - revealed in 2023 she would be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to the UK and Europe in 2024 with special guests The Script, Gayle and KidCutUp.

Cardiff will host the opening show of P!nk's Summer Carnival tour on June 11, 2024, before she plays at a number of other venues across the UK including in Liverpool, London and Glasgow.

There are still some tickets available for the American pop singer's Cardiff show (at the time of publication) though Ticketmaster with prices starting at £222.60.

Foo Fighters

When: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Where: Principality Stadium

In 2023, the Foo Fighters announced they would be playing six stadium dates across the UK in June 2024 as part of their 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour including at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The tour comes off the back of the bands performance at Glastonbury in 2023 and the release of their 11th album - But Here We Are, which smashed into the UK charts at #1, the sixth Foo Fighters album to do so.

The Foo Fighters will be supported by Wet Leg and Himalayas in Cardiff.

All tickets to the concert are now sold out.

Take That

When: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Where: Swansea.com Stadium

Take That will be hitting the road for a UK and Ireland tour in 2024 with special guest Olly Murs.

Take That performed at King Charles III's Coronation concert in May 2023 and the British Summer Time Festival in June, but haven't performed a full UK tour for a number of years.

But this is set to change in 2024 with their tour coming off the back of the release of their latest album - This Life.

Take That - made up of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - will perform at the Swansea.com Stadium in June as part of their 2024 UK and Ireland tour and tickets are still available (at the time of publication) starting at £82.50 via Ticketmaster.

Sir Tom Jones

When: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Where: Chepstow Racecourse

Sir Tom Jones will return to South Wales in 2024 to headline the first-ever Chepstow Summer Sessions at Chepstow Racecourse.

The Welsh music icon - who is known for songs such as Delilah, It's Not Unusual and Sexbomb - performed three shows at Cardiff Castle in 2023.

This was the first time he had performed in the Welsh capital in over 21 years.

Sir Tom will return to south Wales in summer 2024 as part of the Chepstow Summer Sessions, and will be joined by Gabrielle (Out of Reach and Dreams).

There are still tickets available via the Ticketmaster website (at the time of publication).

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

When: Tuesday, June 16, 2024

Where: Principality Stadium

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are returning to Cardiff Castle in 2024 after performing a sold-out show at the same venue back in 2019.

The gig will feature a set of songs that includes a wide selection of Oasis classics as well as a cross-section of material from the past dozen years of his highly successful career as a solo artist.

There are still tickets available to see Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Cardiff Castle in 2024 (at the time of publication) via the Ticketmaster website here.

In It Together Festival

When: May 24 to 26, 2024

Where: Old Park Farm in Margam, Port Talbot

In It Together, labelled as one of Wales' biggest family festivals, returns for its third year in 2024.

Event organisers announced back in November headliners for In It Together 2024 would include Dizzee Rascal, Rag 'N' Bone Man, and The Sugababes.

This follows on from the likes of The Kooks and Anne-Marie who performed in front of sold out crowds at the 2023 event.

Its not just music festival goers can enjoy, with In It Together also offering a wide range of activities to take part in across the event.

Ticket for the In It Together 2024 are now on sale, but you need to be quick because 85% have already sold out (at the time of publication).