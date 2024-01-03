CHRISTMAS might be fading into the distance, but for families across Gwent who welcomed new babies in 2023 the memories will live forever.
We asked for pictures of your babies celebrating their first Christmas, and you delivered in spades.
We've already published loads of pictures - to see them click here, here, here, or here.
And to see the latest set of pictures, see below.
Paula Hamer, of Croesyceiliog, shared this picture of her grandson dressed as an elf
Lucian, of Sofrydd, at home on his first Christmas
Oakley James, eight months old, of Torfaen
Baby Lylah, of Cwmbran. Picture: allaboutmephotography
Oliver Hopkins. Picture: Tracey Dobbs
Eloise Jasmine Howells, of Pontypool, aged eight months
Malakai May, six months old, of Newport
Imogen Chappell, 10 months old, of Cwmbran
Cairo Glyn Phillips, five months old, of Abertillery
Noah Connor, aged 12 weeks, of Pontypool
Maisie-Jane Bunning-Rice, nine months, of Monmouthshire
Baby Florence, of Cwmbran
Baby Gee, of Caerwent
Baby Tom, of Blackwood
Albie Stagg O'Connell, of Newport, aged eight months
Daisy Lynn Watkins, 16 weeks old, of Newport
Aubrey (seven) and her little brother Max (11 months), of Blackwood
Penelope-Rose Sicolo, of Newport, aged eight months
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here