CHRISTMAS might be fading into the distance, but for families across Gwent who welcomed new babies in 2023 the memories will live forever.

We asked for pictures of your babies celebrating their first Christmas, and you delivered in spades.

We've already published loads of pictures - to see them click here, here, here, or here.

And to see the latest set of pictures, see below.

Paula Hamer, of Croesyceiliog, shared this picture of her grandson dressed as an elf

Lucian, of Sofrydd, at home on his first Christmas

Oakley James, eight months old, of Torfaen

Baby Lylah, of Cwmbran. Picture: allaboutmephotography

Oliver Hopkins. Picture: Tracey Dobbs

Eloise Jasmine Howells, of Pontypool, aged eight months

Malakai May, six months old, of Newport

Imogen Chappell, 10 months old, of Cwmbran

Cairo Glyn Phillips, five months old, of Abertillery

Noah Connor, aged 12 weeks, of Pontypool

Maisie-Jane Bunning-Rice, nine months, of Monmouthshire

Baby Florence, of Cwmbran

Baby Gee, of Caerwent

Baby Tom, of Blackwood

Albie Stagg O'Connell, of Newport, aged eight months

Daisy Lynn Watkins, 16 weeks old, of Newport

Aubrey (seven) and her little brother Max (11 months), of Blackwood

Penelope-Rose Sicolo, of Newport, aged eight months