A WOMAN has been jailed after she stole alcohol worth hundreds of pounds during a shoplifting spree at supermarkets.
Zoe Russell targeted Tesco and Morrisons stores in Newport and was described as a “prolific offender” at the city’s magistrates' court.
She stole alcohol worth £72.90 from Tesco on August 29, £180.60 of booze from Morrisons on October 2, and food, alcohol and cleaning products valued at £292.95 from Tesco on October 12.
Russell, 32, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.
MORE NEWS: Banned driver caught at the wheel 20 times in four years
The offences took place whilst she was the subject of a suspended sentence for similar matters.
She was locked up for 16 weeks and ordered to pay compensation and costs on her release from prison.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here