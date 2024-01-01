Zoe Russell targeted Tesco and Morrisons stores in Newport and was described as a “prolific offender” at the city’s magistrates' court.

She stole alcohol worth £72.90 from Tesco on August 29, £180.60 of booze from Morrisons on October 2, and food, alcohol and cleaning products valued at £292.95 from Tesco on October 12.

Russell, 32, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

The offences took place whilst she was the subject of a suspended sentence for similar matters.

She was locked up for 16 weeks and ordered to pay compensation and costs on her release from prison.