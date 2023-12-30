Golden Star, on Clarence Street in Pontypool, has been awarded ‘best takeaway in Pontypool’ by Restaurant Guru (a restaurant aggregator which shows rating, reviews, menus and more) for the second year in a row.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Golden Star posted: “We are delighted and honoured to announce that we have won two consecutive awards for the best takeaway in Pontypool by Restaurant Guru, providing the many positive customer reviews and experiences that defined us.

“We greatly appreciate the gathered support and the recognition of our roles and work that guided us on a long journey to ultimate success; this serves as a great feat for our commitment to excellence.”

The takeaway is also hosting a giveaway through their Facebook to celebrate, with entries closing at midnight on January 1, 2024, and five winners to be announced the next day (January 2, 2024).

So, what are people saying about Golden Star Pontypool?

Looking at Restaurant Guru, Golden Star is* rated #22 of the 83 listed restaurants in Pontypool. It has the best possible food hygiene rating of five (excellent) with it last inspected in December 2022.

The takeaway has an overall 4.4 rating in Google reviews with six five-star reviews, one four-star review, and one one-star review (with the latter due to their order being cancelled rather than a reflection of the food.

One reviewer, trying their first meal from Holden Star, described it as the “best Chinese we have had in a long time” adding that the vegetarian friendly veggie chow men was “lovely” with “plenty of veg”.

Another positive review praised the “very good authentic” food and the “kind” workers who served “extremely fast”.

Golden Star has an overall rating of four on TripAdvisor based on at least 23 reviews.

A regular wrote: “Always amazing food, staff are very helpful…. This is my go-to for a Chinese!” They also praised the “really quick delivery".

Another diner described Golden Star as “superb” while another described it as the “best Chinese we have ever had.”

“We have lived in various places across the UK over the last 12 years,” they wrote.

“We love Chinese food and The Golden Star is by far the best we have had…”

Meanwhile, Golden Star has a 4.5 rating on Facebook based on more than 60 reviews – find out more here.

*Note that reviews and ratings are accurate at the time of this articles publication – they are subject to change as more people leave feedback.