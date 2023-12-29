The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 11am on Saturday (December 30) until 3am on Sunday (December 31) with winds of up to 75mph forecast.

It will affect all of South Wales including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Wales https://t.co/eHhoHK8Z14 pic.twitter.com/Q5TIvNbAQ6 — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) December 29, 2023

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to "strong and gusty winds".

The strong winds associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Bus and train services will be affected (with some journeys taking longer)

Short term loss of power and other services

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

A Met Office spokesperson added: "An active cold front will move east across England and Wales during Saturday and into Sunday and will be characterised by strong winds and some heavy rain.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph widely, but squally near the cold front with some gusts around 60 mph, whilst the strongest gusts are likely near coasts in the west and south, with 65-75 mph in places."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the strong wind warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

See the areas in Wales where the yellow weather warning will be in place. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and strong winds

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning over the weekend and the strong winds that have been forecast.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance.

"It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across south Wales from 11am on Saturday, December 30 until 3am on Sunday, December 31.