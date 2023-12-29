Alerts for the Usk and Wye issued earlier this week by Natural Resources Wales remain in place after heavy rain fell overnight between Thursday and Friday.

Areas around the River Usk such as Newport, Caerleon, Pontypool, Crickhowell and parts of Monmouthshire may be affected by floods and rising sea and river levels.

Areas in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent should stay relatively dry through the day.

According to the Met Office, showers will continue until around 5pm today, Friday, when it should ease as colder temperatures settle in.

Wind speeds will reach up to 31mph today.

A flood warning is also in place by Natural Resources Wales on the River Severn further north.

Yesterday - Thursday December 28 - an Asda car park in Blaenau Gwent was heavily flooded but the store remained open.