A WOMAN is to go on trial after she pleaded not guilty to assaulting a fellow mum outside school gates.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Laura Evans, 39, denied an allegation of assault by beating against Naomi Margaret Watson in Caerphilly on June 14.

The defendant is due to stand trial at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court on March 6.

Evans, of Claerwen, Gelligaer, Caerphilly was granted unconditional bail after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.