TWO men have appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of causing grievous bodily harm at a social club in Caerphilly.
Jordan Gilbert, 26, and Stephen Cull, 37, have been charged with assaulting Gavin Russell.
The alleged attack took place on February 11, 2023, prosecutor Miquelle Groves said.
Their case was adjourned to the crown court on January 25.
MORE NEWS: Brothers who flooded streets with heroin and cocaine locked up for 32 years
Gilbert, of Lower Brynhyfryd Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly and Cull, of Pen Capel Court, Caerphilly were both granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article