TWO men have appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of causing grievous bodily harm at a social club in Caerphilly.

Jordan Gilbert, 26, and Stephen Cull, 37, have been charged with assaulting Gavin Russell.

The alleged attack took place on February 11, 2023, prosecutor Miquelle Groves said.

Their case was adjourned to the crown court on January 25.

Gilbert, of Lower Brynhyfryd Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly and Cull, of Pen Capel Court, Caerphilly were both granted unconditional bail.