The Trust is asking people to stock up on prescription medications before the three-day weekend, consume alcohol in moderation and pre-arrange any transport home.

They have also asked people to avoid “high-risk” activities such as fireworks and ensure they have a full first-aid to care for minor injuries at home.

Judith Bryce, assistant director of operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “New Year’s Eve is always a very busy time for us, and this year is likely to be no exception given the level of demand we have seen so far this month.

“The number of immediately life-threatening ‘Red’ calls we’ve had in the last seven days remains very high, while demand on our NHS 111 Wales service has seen us answer 25 per cent more calls compared to the same period last year.

“The health system is under significant pressure currently and we all have a part to play in ensuring that we protect our precious resources for those who need them most – please act responsibly and help us to help you.

“Remember that 999 is for emergencies only so if it’s not an emergency but you need medical help or want reassurance, the NHS 111 Wales website should be your first port of call for advice, information and next steps.”

'Normal human beings'





Ms Bryce has also asked the public to treat emergency workers, including call handlers, with respect.

“At a time when many people will be enjoying the revelry of the season and consuming alcohol, please consider those who are working hard to keep people safe and treat our ambulance workers with the respect they deserve.

“We know it’s distressing when you’re waiting for help, but abusing our call handlers is not the answer – if anything, it could potentially delay help.

“And on the road, crews might have no choice but to leave a scene if their safety is compromised, and that’s not helpful for anyone, especially the patient.

“Emergency workers are normal human beings just trying to do a job – they’re there to help you, so please do not make their jobs harder than they already are by subjecting them to any kind of abusive behaviour.

“We wish everybody an enjoyable evening and health in the year ahead.”