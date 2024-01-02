Christian Sade, 26, and Sophia Reed, also 26, are accused of being concerned in supplying cocaine in Cwmbran between September 24 and November 29, 2023.

The defendants appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Their case was sent to the crown court and is due to be heard on January 19, 2024.

Sade, of no fixed abode, Newport was remanded in custody.

Reed, of Crown Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was granted conditional bail.