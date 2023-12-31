There’s plenty of fun in store in Newport during 2024 with music, art, comedy, festivals and more.

Here are big events lined up in Newport during 2024 – you can submit events for inclusion in our listings (online and in print) here (using the “create event” tab in the top right corner).

Record Store Day

Saturday, April 20



Record Store Day encourages music fans to come together and celebrate music, honouring the special role that record stores have within the community. This UK-wide event often proves popular in Newport with Diverse Vinyl (Charles Street) and Kriminal Records (Newport Arcade) likely to get involved with the festivities.

More details on Record Store Day in Newport will be announced closer to the time.

ABP Newport marathon, half marathon and 10K

Sunday, April 28

The ABP Newport marathon, half marathon and 10K is a popular event for runners. Changes have been made to the route to boost the event for runners and spectators (while ensuring the course remains fast and flat which it is famed for). The event is organised by Run 4 Wales and there’s a multi-buy offer for those taking on Newport, Cardiff, Cardiff Bay, and Porthcawl (or a selection).

People can find out more and register online at newportwalesmarathon.co.uk

Tredegar House Folk Festival

May 10 – May 12

This annual celebration of folk music and dance will return to Tredegar House in May, with the full line-up to be revealed in the lead-up to the three-day event. The festival is free to attend although some events are ticketed – the National Trust manages the car park at Tredegar House; it is £1 for an hour, £2 for four hours, or £5 for all day. There will be an array of food and drink available with full details to be revealed closer to the time.

Check out the event website at tredegarhousefestival.org.uk

Colour Clash

Saturday, July 20

Colour Clash is returning to Tredegar Park “bigger and brighter than ever” with plenty of musical acts to be announced for this 18+ event. The colour paint party is a popular fixture in Newport with early bird tickets already sold out (with acts still to be announced in the run up to Colour Clash 2024).

Find out more or pre-register online at colour-clash.co.uk

Party at the Park, which has the same venue and organisers, will likely return for 2024 with people able to pre-register online at partyattheparknewport.co.uk

Festival of Comedy

Sunday, July 21

Looking for a laugh? Newport’s festival of comedy, hosted at Tredegar Park, has you covered with hilarity guaranteed. Although the line-up has yet to be announced previous headliners have included Bill Bailey and Milton Jones with the festival often selling out.

People can pre-register for the Festival of Comedy online at thegigglinggoat.co.uk/prereg

Reggae and Riddim Festival

July 26 – July 28

Tredegar House will host Reggae and Riddim Festival 2024 with ticket prices varying based on if people want to stay a day, two days, or the duration of the festival. There are packages including accommodation for those travelling from further afield, with the option to use a payment plan to spread the cost. The festival is organised by Urban Circle Newport in partnership with the Rastafari Indigenous Village from Montego Bay.

Find the festival online or buy tickets at reggaeriddimfestival.com

Big Splash

Date TBA (July)

Big Splash is a free family friendly festival (try saying that six times fast!) which takes place annually in Newport city centre. The programme will be packed with street theatre, live music, arts and crafts, workshops, fair rides and more. The full details of Big Splash 2024 will be shared with our readers once they become available.

Check out this photo gallery of Big Splash 2023.

Comic Con

August 10 and August 11

Newport Comic Con will return to ICC Wales for 2024 with an abundance of special guests and artists to be announced. The event, hosted by Monopoly Events, attracts thousands of people with the option to don cosplay (or keep it comfortable) while celebrating pop culture. Along with the chance to meet celebrities and get autographs – for a price – there will be gaming, art, cool trade stands, and more. There will also be meet and greets plus photos (which are chargeable extras) and more.

Find out more or book tickets online at comicconventionwales.co.uk/tickets

Pride in the Port

Dates TBA (September)

Pride in the Port premiered in 2022 and is due to return for its third year, helping celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in the city and further afield. Pride in the Port will include a pride march bringing together the community and celebrating diversity, with plenty of fabulous fun and entertainment to be included as part of the festivities.

More details of Pride in the Port 2024 will be shared once they become available.

Newport Food Festival

Dates TBA (October)

Since its inception in 2011, Newport Food Festival has attracted many foodies into the city centre year after year. It is set to return in October with a line-up of popular chefs and demonstrations to be announced, plus plenty of food, drink, and entertainment for the whole family.

Dates for Newport Food and Drink Festival will be shared once confirmed; in 2023 it was extended to take place over a weekend (rather than one day).

Newport Rising

November

Newport Rising is a festival commemorating the Chartist movement – particularly the bloody battle outside Westgate Hotel on November 4, 1839, which was an important milestone in the fight for democracy. While the details of Newport Rising 2024 have not yet been revealed a highlight of the festival is a torchlit march following in the footsteps of the Chartists who fought (and died in some cases) for our democratic rights. This is likely to return along with an array of activities which will be shared closer to the time.

Art on the Hill

Dates TBA (November)

Art on the Hill is a volunteer-led event which celebrates and promotes Newport’s rich art and culture scene, focusing on Newport West. The event usually includes a trail, which people can follow to see artwork in various forms including visual art outside or in windows. AOTH2024 is likely to also include live music, films, spoken word, workshops, photography, craft and more with various houses and businesses to take part.

The full details of AOTH2024 will be revealed in due course.