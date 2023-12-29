Kiera Jones, 17, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday, December 26, in the Trelewis area.

A statement released just before 2pm, Friday, December 29, said: “We’re appealing for information to find Kiera Jones who has been reported as missing.

“Kiera, 17, of Tredegar, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday 26 December in the Trelewis area and officers are concerned for her welfare.

“She is described as being 5ft 2ins tall of medium build with shoulder length black hair.

“Kiera has known links to Caerphilly, Trelewis, Bargoed and Gelligaer.

“Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300439136.

“Kiera is also urged to get in touch with us.”