Enamul Mottakin, 25, from Newport was clocked exceeding the 70mph limit in Monmouthshire on the M48 westbound between Chepstow and Junction 23 of the M4.

The defendant, of Price Close, was travelling in a Volkswagen Golf car at the time of the offence on June 30.

He had initially escaped a ban in October after his driving licence was endorsed with six points and he was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

But his case was reopened at Newport Magistrates’ Court and he was disqualified for 28 days.

Mottakin must also pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.