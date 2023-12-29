The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 10am until 6pm on Saturday (December 30) due to heavy rain and flooding.

It will affect all of South Wales including Newport, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent, Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea with some areas to get up to 40-50 mm of rain.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings issued ⚠️



Heavy rain in Wales and Northern Ireland, and heavy rain & snow in parts of Scotland on Saturday



Strong winds in the south on Saturday and into New Years Eve



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/trcpfTiJm3 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2023

This comes after the Met Office issued another yellow weather warning on Friday (December 29) because of strong winds.

You can read about the strong wind warning which will be in place from Saturday (December 30) here.

These warnings come off the back of Storm Gerrit which swept across the UK earlier in the week.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Wales https://t.co/eHhoHK8Z14 pic.twitter.com/Q5TIvNbAQ6 — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) December 29, 2023

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the second yellow weather warning was issued across South Wales due to "heavy rain" which may lead to flooding and transport disruptions.

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Flooding

Spray and flooding on roads making for difficult driving conditions (longer travel times)

Disruptions to bus and train services

Interruption to power supplies and other services

A Met Office spokesperson added: "An active frontal zone will move east across Wales during Saturday bringing a spell of heavy rain and strong winds.

"20-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm in the northwest."

🌧️ Poor Weather driving tips 👇



✅ Check forecast & road conditions

🔦 Use headlights in rain

🚿 Check wipers for clear vision

❌ Avoid flooded roads

🚦 Adjust speed for standing water



Safety first! #StormGerrit #DriveSafe 🚗💦 pic.twitter.com/I863OpFdHN — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) December 27, 2023

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the heavy rain warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

See where in Wales the new weather warning for heavy rain and flooding will be in place this weekend. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and possible flooding

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning over the weekend and the heavy rain and flooding that is forecast to come with it.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across south Wales from 10am until 6pm on Saturday, December 30.