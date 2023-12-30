Gwent Police were called to Cromwell Road in Lliswerry, Newport, on Sunday, December 24 at around 5.30am after reports of the damaged cars.

Gwent Police said the crash "involved four cars, three of these were parked on the roadside at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported".

Ms Peter's son's car was written off as a 'cat B' on the morning of Christmas Eve (Image: Julie Peters)

Julie Peters, mother to two drivers who's cars were damaged in the hit-and-run, said her son had to write off his car on Christmas Eve morning and her daughter's car was damaged too.

Ms Peters said: "The black car is my sons which they hit up onto the curb and into the wall.

Then hit my neighbours (below). Which then hit my daughter's."

The hit-and-run involved the driver hitting into Ms Peters' neighbours car which then rolled forward to hit her daughter's car (Image: Julie Peters)

"The driver reportedly left the scene following the collision and the car is believed to be a silver hatchback", said Gwent Police.

Ms Peters said she is devastated for her son, who is "works really hard" and "he's had to pay £700 excess because the car has been written off because he's under 21".

Ms Peters' neighbours car was believed to have hit into her daughters car during the crash, both of which were parked. (Image: Julie Peters)

Ms Peters also said they have spoken to the insurance company and "the car was confirmed yesterday as a 'Cat B'".

'Cat B' refers to a car that has been 'damaged beyond repair'.

Ms Peters' sons car, categorised as a 'Cat B' meaning it is damaged beyond repair (Image: Julie Peters)

Police are urging anyone that has more information to call 101 as enquiries are ongoing. Gwent police advise all to use "log reference 2300436017, or send us a direct message on social media".

Full statement from Gwent Police:

"We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cromwell Road, Newport, at around 6.30am on Sunday 24 December.

"It involved four cars, three of these were parked on the roadside at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported.

"The driver reportedly left the scene following the collision and the car is believed to be a silver hatchback.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting log reference 2300436017, or send us a direct message on social media".