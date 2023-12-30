Police are investigating a car crash that took place on Christmas Eve, in which one car caused damage to three parked cars just off Corporation Road.
Gwent Police were called to Cromwell Road in Lliswerry, Newport, on Sunday, December 24 at around 5.30am after reports of the damaged cars.
Gwent Police said the crash "involved four cars, three of these were parked on the roadside at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported".
Julie Peters, mother to two drivers who's cars were damaged in the hit-and-run, said her son had to write off his car on Christmas Eve morning and her daughter's car was damaged too.
Ms Peters said: "The black car is my sons which they hit up onto the curb and into the wall.
Then hit my neighbours (below). Which then hit my daughter's."
"The driver reportedly left the scene following the collision and the car is believed to be a silver hatchback", said Gwent Police.
Ms Peters said she is devastated for her son, who is "works really hard" and "he's had to pay £700 excess because the car has been written off because he's under 21".
Ms Peters also said they have spoken to the insurance company and "the car was confirmed yesterday as a 'Cat B'".
'Cat B' refers to a car that has been 'damaged beyond repair'.
Police are urging anyone that has more information to call 101 as enquiries are ongoing. Gwent police advise all to use "log reference 2300436017, or send us a direct message on social media".
Full statement from Gwent Police:
"We received a report of a road traffic collision on Cromwell Road, Newport, at around 6.30am on Sunday 24 December.
"It involved four cars, three of these were parked on the roadside at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported.
"The driver reportedly left the scene following the collision and the car is believed to be a silver hatchback.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting log reference 2300436017, or send us a direct message on social media".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here