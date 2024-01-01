Jack Challoner , 18, of Merthyr Road, Rhymney Bridge, Llechryd, Caerphilly and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

The serious assault took place near the rugby club in Rhymney where teenagers had “congregated” on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Miquelle Groves, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates' Court: “This was an horrific assault by a group of people on a young victim.

“There was an initial altercation before the complainant ran off and was chased by the defendants.

“He was kicked, punched and repeatedly stamped on and was left with a fractured cheekbone.

“The victim was kicked to the face and head.

“There was no reason for this attack – it was completely unprovoked.”

Josie Flicker representing Challoner and Pat Matthews for the boy said their clients were admitting GBH on a basis of plea.

They were that Challoner had punched the victim once and the boy had kicked the complainant on a single occasion.

Magistrates sent Challoner’s case to the crown court where he is due to be sentenced on January 18.

The boy is set to be dealt with at Newport Youth Court on January 9.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail.