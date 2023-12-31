The unused buildings are at the end of a private road accessed from the junction off Great Oak Road and Groesonen Road near Raglan. A new gravel driveway to the house will be created.

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department, which has approved the application, said the barn is shown on the historic map from 1846 and is considered suitable for conversion under its policies.

A report by planning officer Kate Bingham stated: “The existing barn together with the adjoining pigstyes are large enough to accommodate an open plan living room/diner/kitchen, reception hall, WC, utility room and plant room on the ground floor with two bedrooms and a bathroom at first floor level.

“Only a very small extension is proposed which will serve as an entrance area and link between the barn and the pigstyes.”

The site is at risk of flooding but the report said Natural Resources Wales has considered information submitted and is satisfied “risks and consequences of flooding are manageable to an acceptable level”. Concerns from a local resident about the flow of water following rainfall were dismissed as the development will not increase the area of hard surfacing.