Mr Watson, 84, from Blaina, has held local education roles over a span of more than 30 years and is currently the chair of governors for Coed-y-Garn Primary School in Abertillery.

“I’ve always been interested in service in church, and the community, and I think it is my work in the community that has gained recognition,” he said.

The Reverend, who has joked about receiving an Identification Badge that referred to him as “The Revered”, says he only found out about the honour two or three weeks ago.

“I’m amazed at the secrecy involved in this information, including my dear wife,” he said. “A letter came through my letterbox from the Cabinet Office in London. I was astonished.”

Mr Watson has been Chaplain for the Hospice of the Valleys charity, based in Ebbw Vale, since 2014, and heavily involved with Air Cadet squadrons in both Barry and Blaenau Gwent.

He said: “In one sense, it’s very pleasing to realise that the work I have done in the community has been noticed. The fact is that these organisations do fantastic work in the community and I am representing them.”

Mr Watson is also Chaplain to the regional branch of the Royal British Legion.

The BEM is awarded for a “hands-on” service to the local community.