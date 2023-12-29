The awards are handed out at the end of each year to recognise those who have gone over and above in their service to society.

For the second year running, the honours will be announced with King Charles on the throne since the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Dr Robert Olford, OBE

Receiving a prestigious OBE, Dr Rob Olford of Caerphilly has been handed the honour for services to Health, Sciences and Evidence in Health Policy.

Dr Rob Olford giving a speech at MediWales Innovation Awards 2023 (Image: MediWales Innovation Awards 2023)

When asked what led to his success in 2023, Dr Olford credits his team, saying “I’m really grateful for the colleagues that I work with as part of the team. They’re really talented and just so good at what they do”.

The OBE honouree said he was “over the moon” and “really pleased to be recognised”.

With the amount of dedication he applies to his work, it will come as a surprise to some that he is a governor at Lewis Girls School in Ystrad Mynach and also coaches the U11s Barbarians rugby team for the Blackwood-Risca team”.

Dr Rob Olford, Chief Scientific Advisor for Health, awarded an OBE for his services to Health Sciences and Evidence in Health Policy (Image: Dr Rob Olford)

The Argus readers may not know but Dr Olford has also taken on a visiting professor role at the University of South Wales on Usk Way, teaching about “evidence into health policy” which he would like to do more of in the upcoming years.

Andrew Moseley, MBE

Working at the Department for Work and Pensions for more than 35 years, Andrew Moseley of Ebbw Vale has been awarded an MBE for public service in South East Wales.

Andrew Moseley, service leader at the Department for Work and Pensions, received an MBE for public service in South East Wales (Image: DWP Press Office)

He has worked in different roles within the department to support unemployed and vulnerable people into work and long-lasting employment. He is now the senior partnership manager at Ebbw Vale Jobcentre Plus, where he works with the civil service in South East Wales.

Mr Moseley said that he comes from a lower working class background, experiencing “the impact of living on a low income and could see the effect it had on my parents both mentally and physically.

“I wanted to make a difference and ensure that throughout my career I could support people like my parents to have a positive impact on their lives”.

When he heard the news about being honoured, he was “delighted, overwhelmed and proud”, adding that “it’s an honour to be recognised for the work I have undertaken during my career in the civil service, work which I enjoy and am passionate about”.

Christine Jackson, MBE

Headteacher at Glasllwch County Primary School in Newport, Christine Jackson has been awarded an MBE for her services to education.

Christine Jackson, headteacher at Glasllwch County Primary School since 2000, has been given an MBE for her services to education (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Mrs Jackson, who has been running the ship at Glasllwch since 2000, strives to make sure her pupils enjoy learning and promotes high standards of independence together with her staff.

“Part of our mission statement is to encourage the natural curiosity of every individual. It’s about nurturing the children, listening to them and responding to their needs”, said Mrs Jackson back in 2016 when her school was awarded School of the Week by The Argus.

In 2020, the school was given the Estyn rating as ‘excellent’ to which Mrs Jackson said: “We are absolutely thrilled, especially because since 2014 (when the school was last inspected) we’ve had a lot of change in teaching staff”.

Dorothy Jeanne Hyett, MBE

Regional access and bridleway officer for Wales, Dorothy Hyett has been awarded an MBE, for her commendable work with horse riders and the upkeeping of horse welfare.

In 2016, Ms Hyett co-published a report to trial how safe self-closing bridle gates are and, in partnership with the British Horse Society, she found that there were incidents of riders and horses getting injured by these gates.

Ms Hyett also contributed to the ‘Dead Slow’ initiative, a campaign stressing the importance of road safety where horses and motorists are concerned.