Ms Climer is the founder of the Michael Climer Legacy Fund which has provided food and other essential items to hundreds of people in need across the county.

The Fund was set up in honour of Ms Climer’s late husband, Michael, who wanted to improve the community outreach of his beloved Holy Trinity Church in Ystrad Mynach.

“This started when my husband passed away in 2017,” explained Ms Climer. “He made me promise that after he passed away, I would use the money he left to help people in the community.

“He wanted myself and my children to be involved. I know that part of his thinking was it would get me back in the community.

“I think he was afraid that I would be shrinking violet in the corner, and he didn’t want that.”

The Michael Climer Legacy Fund started in a “very small” capacity, Ms Climer says, but working with Caerphilly County Borough Council it became clear there were more families who needed their help.

“And then Covid hit – and there were so many more people who needed help. I found it was affecting mental health, so it seemed that the next stage was to open a food cooperative where people would come to us.”

The Fund helps to grow produce at local allotments, which is distributed through the cooperative, and Ms Climer also gives lectures in schools about food poverty and food waste.

“I may be the general but without my foot soldiers, none of this could happen,” she said.

The BEM is awarded for a “hands-on” service to the local community.