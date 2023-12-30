Live

'Stay #FloodAware', says NatResWales

Traffic
Transport
Weather
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Heavy rain and strong winds forecasted Met Office issues yellow warning for 45mph winds and heavy rain
  • Congestion on M4 reported (Eastbound)
  • Flooding and travel disruptions should be expected

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos