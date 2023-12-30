Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain are in place this weekend across the UK due to strong winds, heavy rain and potential flooding.

Some areas of the UK could be set to experience winds of up to 75mph across Saturday and Sunday (December 30 and 31).

Other parts could get up to 50mm of rain which may result in flooding.

This comes just days after Storm Gerrit swept across the UK earlier this week.

The heavy rain and flooding have already begun having an impact in London with a range of Eurostar and Southeastern Railway train services cancelled on Saturday (December 30) as a result of a flooded tunnel.

Train service from London cancelled due to flooded tunnel

Southeastern Railway have said there will be no highspeed services running on Saturday (December 30) due to flooding in the tunnels at Ebbsfleet.

Southeastern Railway, on X (formerly Twitter) said: "We will be running NO highspeed services for the entirety of today, Saturday 30th December, due to flooding in the tunnels at Ebbsfleet.

"No trains will run between Ashford and St Pancras, or between Gravesend and St Pancras. Please use alternative routes."

Eurostar has confirmed their services on Saturday from London have also been cancelled due to "part of the track being temporarily closed".

In a post on X, Eurostar said: "We apologise for the impact to travel today."

Eurostar has said passengers impacted by the cancellations can either:

Exchange booking for free to travel at a different time or date (in the same travel class)

Cancel your booking and claim an e-voucher (which must be used within 12 months)

Cancel your booking and get a refund

Passengers have three months to claim their preferred option.

The weather is also having an impact outside of London with speed restrictions put in place on the West Highland Lines from 10am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday (December 31), Network Rail Scotland said.

Southeastern Railway has released footage of the the railway tunnel near Ebbsfleet International that has flooded.

One picture shows the tracks in the tunnel completely underwater, while another video shows water gushing into the tunnel from a pipe on one of the walls.

For more information about any of the cancelled services visit either of the affected railway company websites.