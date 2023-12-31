Caerphilly-born boy, Ryan Brand, had his life transformed at the age of six when he received a stem cell donation from a mysterious donor which saved his life.

Ryan received bone marrow in 2017 from unknown donor Allan McPike, 41, hailing from Glasgow.

Photo issued by Anthony Nolan of Ryan Brand, 11 with Allan McPike (41) the stem cell donor who saved his life when he was six (Image: Anthony Nolan)

In November 2023, the families met in Edinburgh and Mr McPike said: “It was great. It was good to finally see him and meet the family as well. They’ve been through an awful lot.

“When you see the pictures of Ryan when he was really unwell to what he is now it’s a massive, massive difference”.

Ryan, now 11, was diagnosed with diamond-blackfan anaemia (DBA) when he was eight months old.

Ryan’s mother Sam Brand, aged 34, told PA Media that she had been taking Ryan to the doctors for ages because of a cough and cold.

Mrs Brand added that Ryan and Mr McPike got on “like a house on fire”.

Mrs Brand added that Ryan and Mr McPike got on “like a house on fire”. (Image: Anthony Nolan)

“I thought, I’m a first-time mum and I should listen to the doctors advice,” said Sam.

According to Sam, hearing the diagnosis was “absolutely horrific”.

After the diagnosis, Ryan needed blood transfusions every month, which were “really intense” and “emotional” for the family.

The doctors told them “if he didn’t have a transplant he would die”.

Mr McPike was convinced by his late cousin to sign the Anthony Nolan stem cell register but didn’t hear anything back for more than ten years.

Ryan, who turns 12 in March 2024, will have DBA for the rest of his life but no longer needs monthly blood transfusions, all because of Mr McPike’s donation.

Photo issued by Anthony Nolan of Ryan Brand in hospital receiving one of the monthly blood transfusions required to treat his condition before his bone marrow transplant in 2017, from donor Allan McPike. Allan, 41, from Glasgow. (Image: Anthony Nolan)

The rare genetic blood disorder stopped his body from producing the red blood cells he needed, leading to a slow growth and putting his life at a higher risk of getting diseases such as cancer of the blood and bone marrow.