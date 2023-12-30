The Met Office issue Yellow warning for Rain (Image: Met Office)

The Met Office issue yellow warning for wind until 03.00am on Sunday December 30 2023 (Image: Met Office)

Affected regions include:

Blaenau Gwent

Caerphilly

Monmouthshire

Newport

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Flooding of homes and businesses is possible as there is a 90 per cent chance of rain across areas of South Wales until 01.00am Sunday, December 31.

High water levels at the River Usk in Abergavenny (Image: Matthew John Morris)

By 12.30pm on Saturday, December 30, heavy rainfall will settle over parts of South Wales coming in from the west.

14.00pm: Abergavenny will see some slight showers before 4mm to 8mm per hour showers reach Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Newport.

15.30pm: Parts of Monmouthshire will be visited by the downpour at this time leading to heavy rain in the evening, as forecasted by the Met Office.

Gwent and South Wales are forecasted to be covered in rainfall by 17.00pm on Saturday December 30 2023 (Image: Met Office)

17.00pm: Gwent and South Wales will be covered with rainfall coming in from the West.