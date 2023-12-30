The Met Office has issued another two yellow weather warnings for 
New Year's Eve weekend as heavy rain and 40mph gusts are predicted.

Affected regions include:

  • Blaenau Gwent

  • Caerphilly

  • Monmouthshire

  • Newport

  • Torfaen

  • Vale of Glamorgan

Flooding of homes and businesses is possible as there is a 90 per cent chance of rain across areas of South Wales until 01.00am Sunday, December 31.

South Wales Argus: High water levels at the River Usk in AbergavennyHigh water levels at the River Usk in Abergavenny (Image: Matthew John Morris)

By 12.30pm on Saturday, December 30, heavy rainfall will settle over parts of South Wales coming in from the west.

14.00pm: Abergavenny will see some slight showers before 4mm to 8mm per hour showers reach Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Newport.

15.30pm: Parts of Monmouthshire will be visited by the downpour at this time leading to heavy rain in the evening, as forecasted by the Met Office.

Gwent and South Wales are forecasted to be covered in rainfall by 17.00pm on Saturday December 30 2023

17.00pm: Gwent and South Wales will be covered with rainfall coming in from the West.