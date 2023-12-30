Newport residents from various backgrounds including families with children came together to peacefully show their support for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza”, organised by the Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign (NPSC).

This was done ahead of the New Year celebrations, on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

One local resident, Zainab, read a poem out loud to attendees of the rally (video below).

The vigil, held opposite the Newport Central Police Station on Cardiff Road, was the tenth to be held in different areas around the city to call for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza, Palestine.

The NPSC have called on local Newport MPs Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones “to endorse this critical initiative in the Countdown to 2024.

The secretary for the NPSC Zahid Noor, 48, said:

“Our MPs and those that oppose an immediate ceasefire find themselves increasingly isolated as the international community, some of our closest allies, the UN and UN agencies, Human Rights groups, healthcare workers and agencies, aid organisations, and NGOs all rally for a ceasefire.

“As the Countdown to 2024 approaches, once again celebrations will be marred by the tragedy in Gaza,” said Mr Noor.

At the rally, car horns could be heard as drivers passing by Cardiff Road in Pillgwenlly showed their support for the cause as speeches were given by the NPSC chair.

Rebecca Vaughn (65), the Newport PSC Chair, said some local politicians are seeing the injustice.

Ms Vaughn said John Griffiths, Senedd Member (MS) for the South Wales East region “is supportive and has been for a long time”.

According to Ms Vaughn, local MPs have told the group:

“They want an end to the killing, the return of the hostages and an end to the civilians being deprived of water, food aid and medical supplies, but not an immediate and permanent ceasefire - which means that the situation will resume.

“Individuals have power to talk to their MPs, to think how they spend their money, to bring about pressure.

“It’s being invested in companies that are supporting the arms trade and supplying arms that are being used to bomb children and innocent civilians”.

“Where you don’t have justice and equality, you don’t have peace,” said the Newport PSC Chair.

