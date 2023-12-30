TRAFFIC Wales South reported a crash on the M4 Eastbound at 1.10pm on Saturday December 30 2023.
This caused a lane to be closed (Lane 3) between J24 The Coldra and J23A Magor.
Traffic officers arrived at the scene shortly after., to look into the incident.
At 1.22pm on Saturday December 30 2023, Traffic Wales South reported that the incident had been cleared and all lanes were re-opened.
One Twitter user suspected it may have been because of "slamming brakes on at the 50mph sign".
Slamming brakes on at the 50mph sign— Andrew (@Andy32226062) December 30, 2023
