Thomas Harvey, 39, was last seen at around 2am on Saturday, December 30, near Cambrian Road in Newport.

He has been reported as missing and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Thomas is described as 6ft tall, with a slim build and dark hair. He has tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on social media, quoting 2300442028.

The force has urged Thomas to get in touch.

A statement issued just before midnight last night, Gwent Police said: “Thomas Harvey, 39, was last seen around 2am on Saturday 30 December in Newport and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“We’re appealing for information to find Thomas Harvey who has been reported as missing.

“Thomas, 39, was last seen near Cambrian Road, Newport, at around 2am on Saturday 30 December and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“He is described as around 6ft tall of slim build with dark hair. He has tattoos on his neck.

“He was last seen wearing a green camouflage coat and a leopard print cap.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300442028.

“Thomas is also urged to get in touch with us.”