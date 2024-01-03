The show will be on stage from January 29 to February 3, 2024 and tickets are on sale now at www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2024/jesus-christ-superstar

Ian McIntosh (We Will Rock You, Follies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical - Olivier nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical) will be starring as Jesus. Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls) will be playing Judas and Hannah Richardson (Sting’s The Last Ship) will play Mary.

They are joined by Ryan O’Donnell (Tina the Musical, Quadrophenia the Musical, Romeo & Juliet - RSC) who will be playing Pilate, Jad Habchi (Jesus Christ Superstar, Dirty Dancing) as Caiaphas and Matt Bateman (The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd) as Annas.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie.

Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

The 2023-2024 UK Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

The Cardiff run will see performances at 7.30pm on Monday to Saturday and at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday in the Donald Gordon Theatre.

Tickets from £18, offers for members, groups, under 16s and students.