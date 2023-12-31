Gwent Police carried out a warrant at The Neon on Clarence Place, Newport, at around 11am, Friday, December 29, and discovered the cultivation inside.

Two men, a 30-year-old from Cardiff and a 24-year-old from Newport, have been arrested and charged with producing cannabis, a controlled Class B drug.

Both men have been remanded into custody.

Officers will continue their enquiries in the area and oversee the dismantling of the cannabis cultivation, Chief Inspector Hannah Welti has said.

According to the venue’s website, The Neon is a 2,000-capacity space “catering to all needs” including conferences, weddings, raves and memorials.

Newport indie band Jump the Underground were forced to relocate their gig to Le Pub, High Street, yesterday, December 30, citing a “heavy” police presence at The Neon.

“Antony drove to the venue and was told by the police that no event will be able to take place as they will be at the building for at least the next few days,” said the band, posting to Facebook.

Chief Inspector Hannah Welti said: “Officers continue to be in the area carrying out enquiries and overseeing the dismantling of the cultivation.

“Every cannabis factory we dismantle helps prevent a vicious cycle of crime and disrupts the source of the operations. This stops plants from being sold into our communities and the profits are prevented from going on to fund other crime.

“The public play an important role in providing information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch.”