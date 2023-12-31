Gavin Povey, 55, was last seen outside Lloyds Bank in Abergavenny town centre at around 10.30am on Saturday, December 30.

He has been reported as missing and Gwent Police officers are concerned for his welfare.

Gavin is around 5ft 10in tall, with short grey-white hair and a goatee.

He is believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, blue T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

He is also believed to be driving a black Citroen Crosser – and may have travelled to the London area.

Police have advised people not to approach Gavin if they see him and to call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on social media instead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send a message quoting log reference 2300441902.

A statement released by Gwent Police at around 1.30pm, Sunday, December 31, said: “We’re appealing for information to find Gavin Povey who has been reported as missing.

“Gavin, 55, was last seen outside Lloyds Bank in Abergavenny town centre at around 10.30am on Saturday 30 December and officers are concerned for his welfare.

“Gavin is described as around 5ft 10in tall with short grey/white hair and a goatee.

“He has an Australian accent and is believed to be wearing a black leather jacket, black t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

“It is also believed that Gavin is driving a black Citroen Crosser and may have travelled to the London area.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300441902.

“If you see Gavin, please do not approach him, instead call 101 or DM us with any details.

“Gavin is also urged to get in touch with us.”