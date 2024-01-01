Gavin Povey, 55, had been reported missing after he hadn't been seen since around 10.30am on Saturday, December 30.

He had last been spotted outside the Abergavenny branch of Lloyds Bank, and officers from Gwent Police were growing concerned for his welfare.

Mr Povey was believed to be travelling to the London area and driving a black Citroen Crosser.

Gwent Police were pleased to announce on X, formerly Twitter, he had been found just after 7.30pm on Sunday, December 31.

The public were thanked for sharing the missing person appeal.