Thomas Harvey, 39, was reported as missing just before midnight on Sunday, December 31, and had last been seen around 2am on Saturday, December 30, near Cambrian Road in Newport.

Officers had been growing concerned for his welfare and he had last been seen in a camouflage coat and leopard print cap, with tattoos on his neck.

Gwent Police announced he had been found on their official X, formerly Twitter, account just after 7.45pm on Sunday, December 31, and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.