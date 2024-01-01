Every year I set myself some resolutions - usually aimed at breaking my chocolate addiction - but I must admit I struggle to stick to them for long.

However, for 2024 I have set myself the challenge of being more patient when it comes to dealing with the Welsh Government.

Now I’m not saying it’s going to be easy. In fact given Labour ministers’ track record I fear this could be the hardest resolution I’ve set myself.

Given the amount of ludicrous laws and bonkers brainwaves they come up with – and let’s not forget their shameful spending habits – it’s clear to see why I’m worried my patience will wear thin.

We’ve seen some truly ill-thought out policies being introduced by Labour ministers recently – most notably the costly rollout of 20mph speed limits.

Despite huge public backlash with nearly half-a-million residents signing a petition to have the scheme scrapped and plenty of protests, those responsible continue to turn a blind eye and pretend everything is hunky dory.

Opposition to 20mph – a move set to deliver a £9bn blow to the Welsh economy – shows no sign of easing as we move into 2024.

At some point in 2024, the record-breaking petition to rescind the 20mph policy is set to be debated in the Senedd – and I can’t wait!

It will be a perfect opportunity to highlight the scheme’s many flaws and outline exactly how this policy is affecting my constituents, businesses, and emergency services.

Let’s hope Labour ministers have set themselves resolutions to listen more to what the public want and to start acting in residents’ best interests. I won’t hold my breath!

Whilst the fight against 20mph will spill into 2024, there’s still plenty more Labour’s vanity projects looming, including expanding the Welsh Parliament.

Labour and their coalition pals in Plaid want to add an extra 36 more politician to the Senedd – a move which comes with a eye-watering £120m price tag.

Wales needs more doctors, teachers and dentists – not politicians. And that’s the message I’ll be putting across as the plans come forward.

So with all this – and more – coming, let’s see just how long my patience lasts.

Whatever your resolution, I hope you’ll be better at sticking to it than me.

Wishing you all a very happy and healthy 2024!