Newport man Jonathan Hollins will focus on the region’s buoyant residential sales market, and will be providing a variety of estate agency services in Newport, Torfaen and parts of Monmouthshire.

Having previously worked with two other agencies, Mr Hollins has witnessed the growth of the area’s housing market in recent years.

With prior experience in the public relations and marketing sectors, Mr Hollins often found himself working with companies involved in residential property - launching new developments, opening show homes and generating consumer interest in prestige properties was a daily activity for him. It was a natural progression to take this experience and skill set into the field of estate agency.

He said: “With Fine & Country, every property we list is treated just as if it is a major client, and the marketing doesn’t stop until the property is sold.

"Fine & Country has gained an enviable reputation for being a premium brand that delivers on its promise. Having been a consumer of estate agency services for more than two decades, it was the opportunity to join a group of professionals passionate about maximising property values for vendors that enticed me into the Fine & Country fold.

“From Magor to Monmouth, Marshfield and beyond, buyers looking for more value for their property pound flooded toll-free into the local property market.

"In 2023 Wales has seen house price growth of around five per cent, but with the average house price in Wales a shade over £200,000, there are still some incredible pound-per-square-foot bargains to be snapped up."

Fine & Country regional director Chris King said: “We see 2024 as an important year for Gwent’s residential housing market. We currently service the wider Newport market with our existing experienced team, but we felt the time was right to put a marker down, and show that we see a substantial long-term opportunity in the area. With Jonathan’s vast experience in senior level sales, marketing and estate agency roles, we will be able to provide a premium professional personal service to our new and existing customers”.

The newly-created role will mean that for the first time, the agency will have a dedicated representative for this area, increasing the speed and efficiency of its valuation, listing and sales services. The company utilises the latest online property sales technology, but keeps its operational roots firmly planted on the ground, with real property professionals looking after its customers on a daily basis.